Brighton and Hove is same-sex capital of England and Wales, census shows

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 17:56 Hits: 5

ONS figures reveal city has biggest proportion of people in same-sex marriages or civil partnerships

Brighton and Hove is the same-sex capital of England and Wales, according to the last census, recording a larger proportion of people in same-sex marriages or civil partnerships than any other council area.

The figures, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday, are the first time a census of England and Wales has detailed the full number of married same-sex couples living in the two countries.

