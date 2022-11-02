Brighton and Hove is same-sex capital of England and Wales, census shows

Category: Sex Hits: 5
ONS figures reveal city has biggest proportion of people in same-sex marriages or civil partnerships
Brighton and Hove is the same-sex capital of England and Wales, according to the last census, recording a larger proportion of people in same-sex marriages or civil partnerships than any other council area.
The figures, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday, are the first time a census of England and Wales has detailed the full number of married same-sex couples living in the two countries.Continue reading...
