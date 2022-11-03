Whether it's Kit Connor or Harry Styles, forcing a celebrity to come out is not progress | Patrick Lenton

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 01:15 Hits: 5

Demands that the likes of Heartstopper star Connor, Billie Eilish or Taylor Swift come out stem from a regressive belief that there is a right or wrong way to be queer

This week Kit Connor, the young star of Heartstopper, Netflix’s dreamy LGBTQ romance, came out as bisexual – but not by his own choice. “Back for a minute,”he tweeted, referring to his self-imposed break from Twitter due to previous harassment. “i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye”

A feverish entitlement to details of celebrities’ sexualities has been growing online for years, with celebrities being increasingly called on by fans and media to “come out” and confirm rabid speculation. Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Jameela Jamil, Rita Ora, Billie Eilish, Yungblud, Shawn Mendes and most recently Connor have all been pestered to confirm their sexualities amid obsessions over the most spurious of clues – a paparazzi photo, a music video, a choice of role. Connor faced a storm of scrutiny when pictures emerged of him holding hands with Maia Reficco, a costar in a new film. For touching a woman, after playing a bisexual character in Heartstoppper, Connor was accused of “queerbaiting”, a criticism levelled against stars who are believed to be “performing” queerness for clout.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2022/nov/03/whether-its-kit-connor-or-harry-styles-forcing-a-celebrity-to-come-out-is-not-progress