Watch the epic Halloween performance that earned Shangela a perfect score on Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela received a perfect score for her Halloween Dancing With The Stars performance to a version of Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do.

Shangela and her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, were the only couple of the night to receive 10s from all four judges. Their spooky performance featured Shangela and Savchenko dressed as haunted dolls come to life.

We were Dolls… but we did not come to play! thx for all ur comments! @officialdwtspic.twitter.com/d8rOJgdZDX — Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) November 2, 2022

It was an exciting night for Shangela, since she has been struggling more than expected on the show thus far.

And she could not contain her joy.

“YALL!!!! Some say cloud 9, but I was living on CLOUD 99 after last night’s performance,” she wrote on Instagram. “For as long as I live… AS. LONG. AS. I. LIVE.”

She continued gushing: “I’ll never forget the sound of those cheers, the feeling that so many people are as deeply invested into this moment as I am. I kept saying in my head, ‘Shangie, you can do it. You know these steps, don’t be nervous. Just give ‘em a show.’ And then the music started and the doll’s body took over, baby. WOW. 8 weeks in, and to finally get a perfect score all 10s from the judges?!? I FELL OUT… LITERALLY!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shangela (DJ) (@itsshangela)

Shangela made history this season as both the first drag performer to ever compete on the series, and also as half of the show’s first-ever male same-sex couple (when not performing in drag, Shangela identifies as a cis gay man, Darius Jeremy Pierce).

“I feel so honored to be the first drag entertainer to compete on the show,” she wrote on Instagram when news of her appearing on the show was announced. “It’s about darn time!!! So all y’all who’ve been in my corner all these years, tell a friend! We’ve got Another One! Let’s go win this Crown…”

