Internet blasts GOP Congresswoman for sharing “cruel” anti-LGBTQ meme about Paul Pelosi attack

A Republican Congresswoman got so much backlash online when she mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband Paul Pelosi for getting beaten with a hammer and hospitalized that she turned off the replies to her tweets to avoid further criticism.

This past Friday, a man broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home and attacked Paul Pelosi. He asked “Where’s Nancy?” before he beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Paul Pelosi was able to call 911 and he was hospitalized following the brutal attack.

Police soon arrested David DePape in connection with the attack, and Republicans immediately claimed that he was in fact a gay hippie who was Paul Pelosi’s secret lover (or a sex worker, in some re-tellings) and that the attack was actually a drunken fight. Conservative media falsely reported that DePape was arrested in just his underwear and the far-right Santa Monica Observer made up a fictional account of the relationship between DePape and Paul Pelosi that Twitter CEO Elon Musk later shared on that platform.

One image being shared as “proof” that DePape is secretly leftist is of a house in Berkeley, California with a rainbow cannabis flag in front of it, which they claim DePape is “connected” to (The New Yorker provides the full description of the Byzantine story that possibly connects DePape to the house).

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) posted a picture of the house that had been photoshopped to include five white men in shorts with short haircuts holding oversized hammers in front of the house. If one peruses the comments under the image, one would find that many conservatives believe that these men are what gay men generally look like.

“LOL,” Tenney wrote in sharing the image.

.@claudiatenney posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague's husband and then when people started dragging her for it, she turned off the replies instead of deleting. Cowardly. pic.twitter.com/n983b03etF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022

Tenney faced harsh criticism for joking about the attack that put the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi in intensive care.

An elderly man, a grandfather, who holds no public office, is brutally attacked in his own home and your response is this? Could you have even imagined that you would become so partisan that this would be how you carry yourself in the world? Where are all the kind people? — Elisa (@ginkowest) November 1, 2022

You are disgusting. You don't deserve the honor of serving in congress. Resign. — Alan Marshall (@Alan_L_Marshall) November 1, 2022

I’ve reported your disgusting tweet. MAGA = violence Pass it on. — Bathsheba Dreams in Blue (@Inkling61) November 1, 2022

When did Republicans become such crass, soulless, hateful, and spiteful human beings as to laugh that an elderly gentleman is in the ICU because of a violent assault? Disgusting. “I never wonder to see men wicked, but I often wonder to see them not ashamed.” – Jonathan Swift — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) November 1, 2022

You are truly deplorable to think this attack was funny. It's like the GOP are all trying to out-trump each other. Disgusted. — Sandy (like a beach) Shriver (@SandyShriver9) November 1, 2022

The level of evil it takes to find humor in the violent attack of an 82 year old man is not something I ever want to understand. However @claudiatenney you have most certainly proven beyond all doubt that you are unfit to sit in the US Congress. — Lisa the Dreamer (@LisaJoy9) November 1, 2022

LOL? Completely appalling and disgusting. This is what NY can expect from you? This is the real you the LGBTQ community you want to represent should know? Hate and lies in one tweet. Clearly unfit. Vote for @believein_steve Who btw should expose this vile hate every day — MsMariaBlack Covid Cave Dweller (@Msmariablack) November 1, 2022

You are a sick disgusting person. Who is not fit to serve for anything. — Shirley Lockleer ts (@locklear_SB) October 29, 2022

So, hypothetically speaking of course, if someone breaks into your house and beats your husband with a hammer, it’s cool to laugh? Just making sure we all understand. — Fredmani (@Manfredi1) November 1, 2022

Instead of taking down the image, Tenney blocked further responses.

Despite the right insisting that DePape is queer and that his attack on Paul Pelosi was part of a lovers’ quarrel, the attacker told investigators that his intention was to break Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps so that she would have to “be wheeled into Congress, which would show other members of Congress that there were consequences to actions.”

The probable cause warrant says that DePape’s intended target is believed to be Nancy Pelosi, which is why he is facing a charge of assaulting a family member of a U.S. official, with the intent to retaliate against the official for doing their duties. The charge could get him 30 years in prison.

DePape’s social media history shows that he believed in numerous conservative conspiracy theories, like QAnon, that the COVID-19 vaccines kill people, and the idea that the war in Ukraine is a plot for Jewish people to buy land. He also shared images mocking transgender people.

He shared links to YouTube videos with titles like “Democrat FARCE Commission to Investigate January 6th Capitol Riot COLLAPSES in Congress!!!” and “Global Elites Plan To Take Control Of YOUR Money! (Revealed)”

Tenney is currently serving her first term in the House of Representatives. She faces former Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D) in the general election this fall. They are currently neck-and-neck in the polls, with Real Clear Politics‘ average of polls giving Brindisi a 1.8-point advantage.

