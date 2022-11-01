Lavender Country’s Patrick Haggerty, pioneering gay country musician, dies aged 78

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 11:48 Hits: 0

The Washington musician and queer rights activist recorded some of the first openly gay country songs

Patrick Haggerty, the pioneering gay country musician who led Seattle band Lavender Country, has died aged 78. His social media channels report that the late singer and songwriter suffered a stroke earlier this year, leading to complications that caused his death.

Paradise of Bachelors, the label that reissued Lavender Country’s self-titled debut album in 2014, confirmed the news on Twitter: “We are heartbroken to confirm that Patrick Haggerty, the visionary songwriter, dauntless activist, and irrepressible raconteur of Lavender Country, passed away at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/nov/01/lavender-country-patrick-haggerty-gay-country-musician-dies-aged-78