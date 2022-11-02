The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

NSW inquiry into murders of LGBTQ+ people ‘may be the last chance for the truth’

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Special commission of inquiry into hate crimes begins hearings after 88 men were killed between 1976 and 2000

A landmark New South Wales inquiry “may be the last chance for the truth” to emerge from the cold-case murders of gay men and LGBTQI community members, an inquiry has heard.

Led by Justice John Sackar, the special commission of inquiry into hate crimes began its first hearing on Wednesday.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/nov/02/nsw-inquiry-into-murders-of-lgbtq-people-may-be-the-last-chance-for-the-truth

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version