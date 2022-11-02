Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 03:31 Hits: 0

Special commission of inquiry into hate crimes begins hearings after 88 men were killed between 1976 and 2000

A landmark New South Wales inquiry “may be the last chance for the truth” to emerge from the cold-case murders of gay men and LGBTQI community members, an inquiry has heard.

Led by Justice John Sackar, the special commission of inquiry into hate crimes began its first hearing on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/nov/02/nsw-inquiry-into-murders-of-lgbtq-people-may-be-the-last-chance-for-the-truth