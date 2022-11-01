Pete Chasten Buttigieg dressed their twins in the most adorable Halloween costumes

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 21:00 Hits: 0

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten had an adorably spacey Halloween. The couple suited their adorable twin babies in NASA onesies for the one-year-olds’ second not-so-Spooky Season celebration.

“Have a happy and safe Halloween, cadets!” Chasten tweeted along with a photo of the kiddos. Secretary Buttigieg later retweeted the post from his personal account.

Have a happy and safe Halloween, cadets! pic.twitter.com/wN4mbWtQIt — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) October 31, 2022

Chasten shared more photos of Penelope Rose and Joseph August on Instagram, captioning the post “Blast off.” Katie Couric, Billie Jean King, and others gushed over the pics in emoji-filled comments. Glee alum Chris Colfer even offered up his babysitting services.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chasten Buttigieg (@chasten.buttigieg)

The Buttigieges announced in August of last year that they had adopted the newborn fraternal twins. Unfortunately, ever since, right-wing pundits and politicians have been attacking the Secretary for taking a two-month paternity leave.

As recently as this past weekend, over a year after the twins’ birth, Buttigieg faced questions about his decision to take parental leave on an episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?

“There’s this attitude that’s still out there that parenting is not work, that it’s some kind of vacation,” Buttigieg told Wallace. “I think part of my responsibility, right alongside my professional and policy responsibilities which I never set aside…is to send a message that our entire society should take parenting more seriously.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/11/pete-chasten-buttigieg-dressed-twins-adorable-halloween-costumes/