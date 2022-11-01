The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tokyo issues same-sex partnership certificates amid marriage equality debate

Partnership certificates allow same-sex couples to be treated as married couples in areas like housing, health and welfare

Tokyo’s metropolitan government began issuing partnership certificates to same-sex couples who live and work in the capital on Tuesday, a move that’s been long-awaited in a country that still does not allow equal marriage.

The status does not carry the same rights as marriage, but allows LGBTQ partners to be treated as married couples for some public services in areas such as housing, health and welfare.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/01/tokyo-issues-same-sex-partnership-certificates-amid-marriage-equality-debate

