The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Treatment of LGBTQ+ students at Queensland colleges prompts review into independent schools accreditation

Category: Sex Hits: 3

State education minister Grace Grace says review to look at regulation of non-state schools and measures to protect students

The Queensland education minister, Grace Grace, has announced an independent review of the accreditation framework for independent schools following backlash against the actions of large Queensland Christian schools.

Those issues related to the treatment and recognition of gay and transgender students and teachers and the review will consider new measures to “protect the wellbeing of students”.

Sign up for our free morning and afternoon email newsletters from Guardian Australia for your daily news roundup

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/oct/31/treatment-of-lgbtq-students-at-queensland-colleges-prompts-review-into-independent-schools-accreditation

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version