Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 02:08 Hits: 3

State education minister Grace Grace says review to look at regulation of non-state schools and measures to protect students

The Queensland education minister, Grace Grace, has announced an independent review of the accreditation framework for independent schools following backlash against the actions of large Queensland Christian schools.

Those issues related to the treatment and recognition of gay and transgender students and teachers and the review will consider new measures to “protect the wellbeing of students”.

Sign up for our free morning and afternoon email newsletters from Guardian Australia for your daily news roundup

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/oct/31/treatment-of-lgbtq-students-at-queensland-colleges-prompts-review-into-independent-schools-accreditation