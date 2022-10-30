The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Herschel Walker just gave the worst definition of a “man” yet

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Herschel Walker just gave the worst definition of a “man” yet

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker had a hard time defining the word “man” last week during a campaign appearance.

For the past year, Republicans have triedto getliberals to define the word “woman,” often getting upset when they’re told that gender isn’t about genitalia. The few Republicans who tried to define the word themselves didn’t do a good job either, with some – like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) – relying entirely on misogyny.

But few Republicans have asked what a “man” is or provided a definition themselves. Until last week.

Walker was having a friendly discussion with Rock Springs Church’s Pastor Benny Tate in Milner, Georgia, and he started making fun of transgender people, comparing living one’s life authentically to identifying as a cat.

“I’ve preached here 32 years, and I’ve always said, you got a man, you got a woman, womb-man,” Tate replied. “If you don’t know what you are, if you have a womb, you’re a woman.”

Walker decided to jump in with the definition of a man.

“If you can’t have, if you can’t produce a child, you’re a man,” he said, sounding satisfied that he achieved the same level of wordplay that Tate did even though he missed the mark. The audience laughed.

Online, people pointed out that there are many people who aren’t men who can’t produce children, making the point that providing a definition that is broad enough to include everyone who is a man or a woman and narrow enough to exclude everyone who isn’t is actually complicated.

This appearance occurred several days before yet another woman came forward and said that Walker drove her to a clinic to have an abortion after she became pregnant by him. Walker, as a political candidate, is strictly against abortion.

According to RealClearPolitics’ average of polls, Walker is basically tied with his Democratic opponent, Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D). Warnock has a 0.5% advantage over the most recent polls.

Walker’s appearance at Rock Springs Church is below.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/10/herschel-walker-just-gave-worst-definition-man-yet/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version