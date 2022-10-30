Herschel Walker just gave the worst definition of a “man” yet

Articles

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker had a hard time defining the word “man” last week during a campaign appearance.

For the past year, Republicans have triedto getliberals to define the word “woman,” often getting upset when they’re told that gender isn’t about genitalia. The few Republicans who tried to define the word themselves didn’t do a good job either, with some – like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) – relying entirely on misogyny.

But few Republicans have asked what a “man” is or provided a definition themselves. Until last week.

Walker was having a friendly discussion with Rock Springs Church’s Pastor Benny Tate in Milner, Georgia, and he started making fun of transgender people, comparing living one’s life authentically to identifying as a cat.

“I’ve preached here 32 years, and I’ve always said, you got a man, you got a woman, womb-man,” Tate replied. “If you don’t know what you are, if you have a womb, you’re a woman.”

Walker decided to jump in with the definition of a man.

“If you can’t have, if you can’t produce a child, you’re a man,” he said, sounding satisfied that he achieved the same level of wordplay that Tate did even though he missed the mark. The audience laughed.

Online, people pointed out that there are many people who aren’t men who can’t produce children, making the point that providing a definition that is broad enough to include everyone who is a man or a woman and narrow enough to exclude everyone who isn’t is actually complicated.

Ok, since I am a man by this standard I want all the perks that go with it. Higher pay being at the top of the list. — Susie B Anthony (@DemiSueB) October 21, 2022

Pre-pubescent girls are men?

Post-menopausal women are men?

Sterile women are men? — Old Lady (@WhatComethNow) October 21, 2022

Ummmmmm hi. I have no home for a fetus any longer. Guess I’m a man now? — Dr. Auntie Fa® (@StL_KeL) October 21, 2022

So women stop being women when they can no longer produce a child after menopause? Or if they have a hysterectomy? Or before they go thru puberty? Or if they are barren? — Connie P. (@ConniePonder7) October 21, 2022

Hold on. I am trying to wrap my mind around this. Does that mean heterosexual males need to divorce their post-menopausal or infertile wives, or they'll be in a homosexual relationship? — ἐπῐ́νοιᾰ (@Epinnoia) October 21, 2022

That must be why they call it MENopause. — Connie P. (@ConniePonder7) October 21, 2022

I’ve never seen a group of people so openly obsessed with the genitals of others. — Mistress Matisse (@mistressmatisse) October 21, 2022

"Produce." Like women are only baby making factories. JFC. — Erin Leigh (@pukeuprainbows) October 21, 2022

Well that's offensive to women who struggle with fertility. — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) October 21, 2022

blatant transphobia, but that aside—the construction "womb man" is folk etymology, and incorrect pic.twitter.com/RwOUk4nNnT — Lily Boo-Berry (@well_actulily) October 21, 2022

How many children did he produce again? 4? 5? — ghostofsatansson (@ghostofsatanson) October 21, 2022

Glad to know he affirms trans men who have had their uteruses removed but that's a pretty specific requirement. — CJ Shmee-Jay (@awkwardlefty_cj) October 21, 2022

This appearance occurred several days before yet another woman came forward and said that Walker drove her to a clinic to have an abortion after she became pregnant by him. Walker, as a political candidate, is strictly against abortion.

According to RealClearPolitics’ average of polls, Walker is basically tied with his Democratic opponent, Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D). Warnock has a 0.5% advantage over the most recent polls.

Walker’s appearance at Rock Springs Church is below.

