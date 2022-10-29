Thousands attend South Africa Pride march despite terror warning

Articles

US embassy identified Sandton district as potential target, but event went ahead after South African authorities insisted it was safe

Thousands of people gathered for the Pride march in South Africa’s largest city Johannesburg on Saturday despite a warning from the US embassy of a possible terror attack.

The event took place under heavy security in the upmarket district of Sandton, identified by the US embassy as a potential target.

