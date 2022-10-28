Scottish Labour vows to ‘bring people together’ over gender recognition reform

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 17:05 Hits: 2

Opposition says it can assuage bill’s critics as SNP supporters fear more amendment attempts

Scottish Labour has pledged to “bring people together” over the issue of gender recognition reform after an intense Holyrood debate on proposals to make it easier for transgender people to change their legal sex that saw the Scottish National party suffer its biggest backbench revolt in 15 years of government.

Although the gender recognition reform bill easily passed the first of three legislative stages on Thursday evening with a vote of 88 MSPs in favour to 33 against, with four abstentions, as the legislation enters the amendment stage supporters are concerned that some key elements – such as the reduction in the age someone can apply for a gender recognition certificate to 16 – may be lost.

