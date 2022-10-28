Unite and conquer: how Alex Greenwich plans to make NSW more progressive

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 28 October 2022

‘There’s never been a better time to be an independent,’ says Sydney MP celebrating 10 years in office

When Alex Greenwich achieved what many before him had failed to do by getting voluntary assisted dying legislation through the New South Wales parliament, it was a triumph for the independent MP’s trademark unifying tactics.

The bill introduced by the progressive MP for Sydney was co-sponsored by 28 MPs, more than any bill in Australia’s history. When it passed parliament in May this year NSW became the last state in Australia to allow euthanasia for people suffering from terminal illness.

