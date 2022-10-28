The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Unite and conquer: how Alex Greenwich plans to make NSW more progressive

Category: Sex Hits: 2

‘There’s never been a better time to be an independent,’ says Sydney MP celebrating 10 years in office

When Alex Greenwich achieved what many before him had failed to do by getting voluntary assisted dying legislation through the New South Wales parliament, it was a triumph for the independent MP’s trademark unifying tactics.

The bill introduced by the progressive MP for Sydney was co-sponsored by 28 MPs, more than any bill in Australia’s history. When it passed parliament in May this year NSW became the last state in Australia to allow euthanasia for people suffering from terminal illness.

Sign up for our free morning and afternoon email newsletters from Guardian Australia for your daily news roundup

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/oct/29/unite-and-conquer-how-alex-greenwich-plans-to-make-nsw-more-progressive

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version