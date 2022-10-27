Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 09:43 Hits: 4

Tory chair says people should be safe to go to World Cup, despite James Cleverly’s call for fans to ‘respect’ culture

The Conservative party chair has said LGBTQ+ football fans travelling to next month’s World Cup in Qatar should not have to compromise on their sexuality, despite the foreign secretary saying fans should “respect” Qatar’s culture just a day earlier.

Nadhim Zahawi told LBC Radio that no one should have to compromise on their identity if they wanted to attend the tournament. He said: “I would say you should not compromise on your identity or your sexuality or your sexual preference in any way. Of course you are safe to go to the World Cup. No one should have to compromise at all in my view.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/27/gay-football-fans-should-not-have-to-compromise-in-qatar-says-nadhim-zahawi