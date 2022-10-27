SNP minister quits in protest at gender recognition reform bill

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022

Ash Regan resigns to vote against bill, with Nicola Sturgeon accusing her of failing to raise concerns earlier

A Scottish government minister has resigned ahead of a Holyrood debate on a new law to streamline how transgender people can change their legal sex, understood to be the first time a serving minister has stood down over a matter of conscience since the founding of the Scottish parliament.

The community safety minister, Ash Regan, resigned in order to vote against the government’s bill, prompting Nicola Sturgeon to accuse her of failing to raise her concerns with colleagues.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/27/ash-regan-snp-minister-resigns-before-debate-gender-recognition-reform