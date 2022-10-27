The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

SNP suffers biggest ever backbench revolt over transgender bill

One minister resigned to vote against making it easier for transgender people in Scotland to change their legal sex

The Scottish National party suffered its largest backbench revolt in its 15 years in power over the vote on its bill making it easier for transgender people to change their legal sex, with one minister resigning in order to vote against the plans.

The community safety minister, Ash Regan, quit, prompting Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister, to accuse her of failing to raise her concerns with colleagues. Seven SNP members voted against the party whip and two abstained.

