The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

UK minister criticised over call for gay World Cup fans to show respect in Qatar

Category: Sex Hits: 6

James Cleverly says ‘flex and compromise’ needed on both sides in country that criminalises homosexuality

The UK foreign secretary, James Cleverly, has been criticised for telling gay football fans they should show respect to Qatar, which criminalises their sexuality, when attending the World Cup in the emirate.

Cleverly said Qatar was willing to make compromises to allow people it would normally persecute to attend the tournament, which kicks off on 20 November. On Tuesday, the prominent British LGBTQ campaigner Peter Tatchell claimed he had been arrested in Qatar for highlighting the country’s stance.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/26/uk-minister-criticised-over-call-for-gay-world-cup-fans-to-show-respect-in-qatar

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version