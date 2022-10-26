Sam Smith Kim Petras celebrate groundbreaking no. 1 song “Unholy”

Articles

Sam Smith and Kim Petras reached a major milestone this week, becoming the first nonbinary and trans artists respectively to have a song reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

The song, which will appear on Smith’s upcoming fourth album Gloria, is also the first single either artist has had that reached the top position on the Hot 100.

“I can’t believe it. Number 1 in America,” Smith wrote in a Twitter post celebrating the achievement. “I am honestly speechless, overwhelmed, [nauseous], and extremely happy.”

“This song is so special to me for so many reasons and I am just so proud of everyone involved for their bravery and guts and spirit,” Smith continued. “I am so honored to get to work with such incredibly talented musicians and humans. And Kim… what magic you are. You are a treasure and an inspiration to so many. Thank you for jumping with me [Kim Petras], this is ours, sailors. I do this for you and you only. What a journey. What a 10 years. What a life xx.”

Petras also posted about the track’s No. 1 status on Instagram. “NUMBER ONEEEE HOT 100! I’m so grateful. Sam I can’t thank you enough for riding with me for years at this point. I’m so honored to be a part of your first number one in the US which you should have 500 of at this point. I love you forever angel Sam.”

As Billboard notes, “Unholy” was released on September 22 and debuted at No. 3 on the October 8 Hot 100 chart. It later spent two weeks in the No. 2 position before reaching No. 1 this week.

“I just really don’t want to be the last,” Petras told Billboard earlier this month when the song reached No. 2 on the chart. “There’s always been incredible and talented trans artists. I’m just happy that Sam gave me the chance to shine here. It feels like people are finally ready for us to succeed, and that fills me with a lot of joy.”

“People understanding us… is just the best feeling in the world,” Smith told the magazine. “Because there’s nothing bad happening here, it’s all love. No one’s taking anything from anyone. People are just trying to live in their own skin on this earth.”

