Peter Tatchell stopped in Qatar while staging LGBT+ rights protest

Incident outside National Museum in Doha comes less than a month before start of men’s football World Cup
The human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has been stopped by police in Qatar while staging a protest against the Gulf state’s criminalisation of LGBTQ+ people.
Tatchell’s protest outside the National Museum of Qatar in the capital, Doha, comes less than a month before the start of the Fifa World Cup, which is expected to attract 1.2 million visitors from around the world.Continue reading...
