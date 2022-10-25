The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Peter Tatchell stopped in Qatar while staging LGBT+ rights protest

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Incident outside National Museum in Doha comes less than a month before start of men’s football World Cup

The human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has been stopped by police in Qatar while staging a protest against the Gulf state’s criminalisation of LGBTQ+ people.

Tatchell’s protest outside the National Museum of Qatar in the capital, Doha, comes less than a month before the start of the Fifa World Cup, which is expected to attract 1.2 million visitors from around the world.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/oct/25/peter-tatchell-qatar-doha-lgbt-rights-protest

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version