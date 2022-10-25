Peter Tatchell stopped in Qatar while staging LGBT+ rights protest

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 13:33

Incident outside National Museum in Doha comes less than a month before start of men’s football World Cup

The human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has been stopped by police in Qatar while staging a protest against the Gulf state’s criminalisation of LGBTQ+ people.

Tatchell’s protest outside the National Museum of Qatar in the capital, Doha, comes less than a month before the start of the Fifa World Cup, which is expected to attract 1.2 million visitors from around the world.

