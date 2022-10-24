California bakery wins case over refusal to make cake for same-sex wedding

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 17:39 Hits: 5

Owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield argued right to free speech and expression of religion trumps anti-discrimination law

A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs.

California’s department of fair housing and employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing that the owner, Cathy Miller, intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/oct/24/bakersfield-california-bakery-same-sex-wedding-cake