Gay icon Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 19:47 Hits: 3

Out actor Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67.

TMZ first reported that Jordan is believed to have suffered a “medical emergency” while driving in Hollywood on Monday morning, leading him to crash his BMW into the side of a building.

Perhaps best known for his recurring role on Will & Grace, Jordan also appeared in several seasons of American Horror Story and starred in Fox’s sitcom Call Me Kat, currently in its third season. Jordan’s Call Me Kat co-star Cheyenne Jackson recently shared his impression of the queer icon on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“I found humor was my way of keeping the bullies at bay, and I figured that out really fast,” the actor said in a recent interview.

Unsurprisingly, love for Jordan has been pouring out on social media, with celebrities and fans alike posting tributes.

“Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with,” tweeted Jordan’s Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes. “Everyone who ever met him loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

“My heart is breaking,” Dustin Lance Black tweeted. “Just learned that my brilliant old friend, LESLIE JORDAN, is no longer with us. Rest in peace, my sweet southern sister. Your boundless joy will be deeply missed.”

My heart is breaking. Just learned that my brilliant old friend, LESLIE JORDAN, is no longer with us. Rest in peace my sweet southern sister. Your boundless joy will be deeply missed. — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) October 24, 2022

“Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times,” tweeted Lynda Carter. “It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”

Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. https://t.co/JKj2t8Km7A — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 24, 2022

George Takei, Jackee Harry, Ellen DeGeneres, Dan Savage, playwright Jeremy O Harris, and author Saeed Jones, were also among the many to post their remembrances of Jordan.

Completely heartbroken. Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend. pic.twitter.com/eULoI7C9fW — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 24, 2022

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022

The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you. pic.twitter.com/HUsJNFAd9o — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 24, 2022

Not the obituary I wanted to read today. https://t.co/YD5clkBG0s — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 24, 2022

This is so heartbreaking. Your star shined bright no matter where you were on screen and even moreso off. You were truly one of the spirits that made aging as a queer man feel more exciting than existing in the present. To a lived fully! RIP LESLIE JORDAN https://t.co/i7e5lzVTvo — THEE ACADEMY Playwright Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) October 24, 2022

My schedule did not anticipate being absolutely DEVASTATED about Leslie Jordan. That man was singular. We keep losing all the wrong people. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) October 24, 2022

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

I just heard about Leslie Jordan. This is unbelievably tragic. He was such a light. Sending love to his family and friends. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 24, 2022

24.10.2022 I have long admired Leslie Jordan for his humor, his ability to be totally himself and his kindness. I know he touched many people with his art and grace and I know he is making the angels laugh. You were, and are, loved. Rest In Peace dear Leslie. pic.twitter.com/mYSsN7sYCq — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) October 24, 2022

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/10/gay-icon-leslie-jordan-died-age-67/