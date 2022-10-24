The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gay icon Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67

Out actor Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67.

TMZ first reported that Jordan is believed to have suffered a “medical emergency” while driving in Hollywood on Monday morning, leading him to crash his BMW into the side of a building.

Perhaps best known for his recurring role on Will & Grace, Jordan also appeared in several seasons of American Horror Story and starred in Fox’s sitcom Call Me Kat, currently in its third season. Jordan’s Call Me Kat co-star Cheyenne Jackson recently shared his impression of the queer icon on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“I found humor was my way of keeping the bullies at bay, and I figured that out really fast,” the actor said in a recent interview.

Unsurprisingly, love for Jordan has been pouring out on social media, with celebrities and fans alike posting tributes.

“Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with,” tweeted Jordan’s Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes. “Everyone who ever met him loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

“My heart is breaking,” Dustin Lance Black tweeted. “Just learned that my brilliant old friend, LESLIE JORDAN, is no longer with us. Rest in peace, my sweet southern sister. Your boundless joy will be deeply missed.”

“Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times,” tweeted Lynda Carter. “It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”

George Takei, Jackee Harry, Ellen DeGeneres, Dan Savage, playwright Jeremy O Harris, and author Saeed Jones, were also among the many to post their remembrances of Jordan.

 

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/10/gay-icon-leslie-jordan-died-age-67/

