These 5 fantastic items make great gifts for any gay man’s birthday

When it comes to gay men’s birthdays, it can be challenging to find a perfect and affordable gift. After all, men have diverse tastes. But this gay men’s birthday gift guide has lots of ideas, no matter what he’s into.

Get his juices flowing

Whether he’s a fitness nut, a culinary whiz, or just a guy who likes unique beverages, a juicer can provide great health benefits and the opportunity to make drinks with his favorite fruits and veggies. Auger-style juicers — also known as masticating or cold-press juicers — crush the produce into pulpy liquids and leave behind mashed fibers that make for healthy digestion. The Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Juicer Slow Masticating Extractor is an affordable model (about $100) that is compact, quieter than most models, and also easy to use and clean. Even better, it’s compact enough to fit in any kitchen.

Conjure a little magic into his life

Whether he’s religious or not, every man needs a little magic in his life. You can find plenty of unique and affordable gifts — like crystals, handbound books, and lucky jewelry — at the local witch supply shop or spiritual bookstore. A small statuette of a deity, like the ever-randy satyr Pan or the queer unofficial Catholic saint Santa Muerte, can turn any home table or corner into a small shrine.

If he’s interested in beginning witchcraft or spell casting, the book Natural Magick: The Essential Witch’s Grimoire is a great primer for newcomers. If he likes fortune-telling or mystical advice, The Enchanted Tarot deck is beautifully illustrated with small home rituals to bring divine luck. If he prefers Asian mysticism, Sam Riefler’s I Ching: A New Interpretation for Modern Times can provide shockingly accurate insights into a person’s situation. Or if he’s a horoscope lover, Michael Yawney’s Gay Astrology: The Complete Relationship Guide for Gay Menhas been providing disturbingly accurate reads on the strengths and weaknesses of different sign-pairings since 2001.

Spice up his bedroom toybox

While gift cards are the sort of thing a clueless uncle gives his distant nephew, grabbing a gift card to a local (and hopefully queer-owned) adult boutique can let him explore his bedroom and bodily fantasies. Or, you can purchase a gift card for hot swimwear and other fashions from PrettySnake, fetish gear from Mr. S Leather, stylish t-shirts from Threadless, these unreasonably cute and affordable short gym shorts or sexy undies from Light in the Box.

Color his world with cool queer comics

The cover of Rainbow Reflections

Whether he’s a Marvel fan or a literary bookworm, there’s a great array of LGBTQ comics that’ll stimulate his intellect, no matter his interest. The gay-owned Northwest Press has plenty of entertaining and very sexy comics to choose from for men of all ages and backgrounds. There’s also Rainbow Reflections: Body Image Comics for Queer Men, an eye-opening anthology about how cis and trans men of all shapes and sizes can reclaim their bodily pride.

Help him look his best

The right grooming product can help add a little zest and confident shine to a guy’s daily routine. Two great and affordable options are Harry’s Freshening Face Toner and Vaseline Hydra Replenish Hand Creme, both of which nurture and moisturize skin without leaving an oily or fragrant residue. For something a bit more high-end, both Anthony for Men and Kiehl’s have a great selection of grooming products and pre-made kits that any fella would be lucky to have in his bathroom cabinet.

