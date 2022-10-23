This Week on LGBTQ Twitter: Panic at the drag show!

Category: Sex Hits: 3
If you’ve been paying attention to the news, you’ve likely noticed an uptick in right-wing panic over drag queens. Something tells us this growing fan base doesn’t tip well.
In a shocking turn of events, the GOP is officially more obsessed with drag queens than gay people are.
— Jack Turban MD (@jack_turban) October 21, 2022
If this new surge in popularity has you considering entering the scene, out comedian Tig Notaro has some name ideas.
Some Italian drag queen names:
– Paulina Walnuts
– Gabby Gool
– Gucci Coochie Coo
– Pamela Cotta
– Rosemary Foccacia
— Tig Notaro (@TigNotaro) October 20, 2022
Not a fan of panic at the drag show? Trans panic is also in fashion. Matt Walsh is a key influencer in the genre.
matt walsh is holding a rally for your kids genitals today
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 21, 2022
Good thing someone is doing something to keep your kids from turning into cats who insist on using a litter box at school. Oh, wait…
Here's a thread of the 20 politicians who've falsely claimed this year that schools are accommodating who kids identify as cats, putting litter boxes on campus for them
— Tyler Kingkade (@tylerkingkade) October 14, 2022
In other news of ridiculous transphobes, the anti-trans LGB Alliance is holding a conference and the mischief makers are ready.
Lol someone is already trolling the LGB Alliance hate conference pic.twitter.com/aZVrRebaLs
— Katy Montgomerie (@KatyMontgomerie) October 21, 2022
Speaking of transphobic Brits, following the quick departure of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, some are calling for a return to Boris Johnson. But not this gay. James would prefer breasts to the Trump doppelgänger.
I’m gay so might be wrong but doesn’t bust also mean breasts?
I choose bust https://t.co/DmPaPzQmeF
— James Barr (@imjamesbarr) October 21, 2022
You know what goes great with breasts? Clitoris lemon tarts. (Also pairs well with lesbian feta.)
— Kev & Trev (@WipeHomophobia) October 21, 2022
The feta might be lesbian, but the jury is still out on Taylor Swift’s sexuality. That said, fans are finding clues in her newly-released album “Midnight.”
I almost spit out my water when I saw that the first track on Taylor's album is called "Lavender Haze."
For those who don't know, the federal govt purged thousands of employees suspected of being gay from 1940s-60s in the "Lavender Scare."
And she mentions the 1950s!
— Jo Yurcaba (@JoYurcaba) October 21, 2022
T. Swift is also getting praise for featuring trans model Laith Ashley as a love interest in one of her music videos.
Most of the trans men I know are Swifties. It’s incredible to see @laith_ashley as a part of the Midnights music videos, and appearing to be a character of Taylor’s desire no less. A big moment for representation in many ways. #TSmidnighTShttps://t.co/fkqICfiPtm
— alex schmider (@anderfinn) October 21, 2022
