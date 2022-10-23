This Week on LGBTQ Twitter: Panic at the drag show!

Articles

If you’ve been paying attention to the news, you’ve likely noticed an uptick in right-wing panic over drag queens. Something tells us this growing fan base doesn’t tip well.

In a shocking turn of events, the GOP is officially more obsessed with drag queens than gay people are. — Jack Turban MD (@jack_turban) October 21, 2022

If this new surge in popularity has you considering entering the scene, out comedian Tig Notaro has some name ideas.

Some Italian drag queen names:

– Paulina Walnuts

– Gabby Gool

– Gucci Coochie Coo

– Pamela Cotta

– Rosemary Foccacia — Tig Notaro (@TigNotaro) October 20, 2022

Not a fan of panic at the drag show? Trans panic is also in fashion. Matt Walsh is a key influencer in the genre.

matt walsh is holding a rally for your kids genitals today — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 21, 2022

Good thing someone is doing something to keep your kids from turning into cats who insist on using a litter box at school. Oh, wait…

Here's a thread of the 20 politicians who've falsely claimed this year that schools are accommodating who kids identify as cats, putting litter boxes on campus for them — Tyler Kingkade (@tylerkingkade) October 14, 2022

In other news of ridiculous transphobes, the anti-trans LGB Alliance is holding a conference and the mischief makers are ready.

Lol someone is already trolling the LGB Alliance hate conference pic.twitter.com/aZVrRebaLs — Katy Montgomerie (@KatyMontgomerie) October 21, 2022

Speaking of transphobic Brits, following the quick departure of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, some are calling for a return to Boris Johnson. But not this gay. James would prefer breasts to the Trump doppelgänger.

I’m gay so might be wrong but doesn’t bust also mean breasts? I choose bust https://t.co/DmPaPzQmeF — James Barr (@imjamesbarr) October 21, 2022

You know what goes great with breasts? Clitoris lemon tarts. (Also pairs well with lesbian feta.)

The feta might be lesbian, but the jury is still out on Taylor Swift’s sexuality. That said, fans are finding clues in her newly-released album “Midnight.”

I almost spit out my water when I saw that the first track on Taylor's album is called "Lavender Haze." For those who don't know, the federal govt purged thousands of employees suspected of being gay from 1940s-60s in the "Lavender Scare." And she mentions the 1950s! — Jo Yurcaba (@JoYurcaba) October 21, 2022

T. Swift is also getting praise for featuring trans model Laith Ashley as a love interest in one of her music videos.

Most of the trans men I know are Swifties. It’s incredible to see @laith_ashley as a part of the Midnights music videos, and appearing to be a character of Taylor’s desire no less. A big moment for representation in many ways. #TSmidnighTShttps://t.co/fkqICfiPtm — alex schmider (@anderfinn) October 21, 2022

