This Week on LGBTQ Twitter: Panic at the drag show!

If you’ve been paying attention to the news, you’ve likely noticed an uptick in right-wing panic over drag queens. Something tells us this growing fan base doesn’t tip well.

If this new surge in popularity has you considering entering the scene, out comedian Tig Notaro has some name ideas.

Not a fan of panic at the drag show? Trans panic is also in fashion. Matt Walsh is a key influencer in the genre.

Good thing someone is doing something to keep your kids from turning into cats who insist on using a litter box at school. Oh, wait…

In other news of ridiculous transphobes, the anti-trans LGB Alliance is holding a conference and the mischief makers are ready.

Speaking of transphobic Brits, following the quick departure of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, some are calling for a return to Boris Johnson. But not this gay. James would prefer breasts to the Trump doppelgänger.

You know what goes great with breasts? Clitoris lemon tarts. (Also pairs well with lesbian feta.)

The feta might be lesbian, but the jury is still out on Taylor Swift’s sexuality. That said, fans are finding clues in her newly-released album “Midnight.”

T. Swift is also getting praise for featuring trans model Laith Ashley as a love interest in one of her music videos.

