Students walk out on Mike Pence’s speech where he suggests he’s running in 2024

Published on Friday, 21 October 2022

A group of Georgetown students staged a walkout during a speech on campus by anti-LGTBQ former Vice President Mike Pence at an event where he appeared to suggest that he’ll be running for president in 2024

Video of the moment depicts dozens of students getting up from their seats and leaving the auditorium. Some carry signs, one carries a Pride flag. In the balcony, students hold a long banner declaring, “LGBTQ, Reproductive Rights are Human Rights.”

Pence can also be heard taking a dig at the students as they leave, stating, “It seems to me that having served many years in Washington, leaders in this nation’s capital have never been more out of touch or more intent on imposing their agenda or walking out on people that might have a different point of view.”

To that, the students remaining in the audience cheer.

Video captured outside the auditorium shows the student protestors standing in a group chanting, “Hate has no home here.”

Leftists chant “hate has no home here” outside VP @Mike_Pence’s speech at Georgetown pic.twitter.com/Cx5JSVlko6 — YAF (@yaf) October 20, 2022

Pence was hosted by the conservative Young America’s Foundation, who told Fox News Digital that the empty seats left by protestors were easily filled by Pence fans who had been waiting outside the auditorium.

“Campus leftists thought they could successfully derail Vice President Mike Pence’s YAF-sponsored lecture by walking out and displaying signs promoting the left’s radical agenda,” the organization’s spokesperson Nick Baker said. “Within minutes, they were proven wrong. YAF easily filled the room to capacity with students legitimately interested in hearing Vice President Pence’s pro-freedom message. ”

Despite being vehemently anti-equality, Pence’s speech discussed unifying the American people.

“I’m not convinced the American people are as divided as our politics,” he told the students. “The truth is what we need is a debate and government as good as our people again.”

“I know you’ll be the ones to stand on the ramparts of freedom, You’ll be the ones to stand proudly on the legacy of liberty enshrined in our founding documents…you are the freedom generation.”

"What we need is a debate and government as good as our people again." –@Mike_Pencepic.twitter.com/VSfJndlftR — YAF (@yaf) October 20, 2022

During a Q+A after the speech, Pence also hinted at a 2024 presidential run. Someone asked if he would vote for Trump in the next election, and he responded cheekily, “Well, there might be somebody else I prefer more.”

He said once the midterms are over, he will turn his thoughts to the future, saying, “I’ll keep you posted, ok?”

Despite Pence’s aspirations, his chances may be slim. A 2021 straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference showed Pence garnering less than 1% of support from attendees. He was jeered and heckled at a separate conservative event not long before that.

Question: If Trump is the nominee, will you vote for him?

Pence: There might be somebody else who I’d prefer more pic.twitter.com/vkn2WxyKNY — Acyn (@Acyn) October 20, 2022

