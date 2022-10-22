Moderate Liberals in Victoria have learned nothing. The state needs a Matt Kean | Rob Baillieu

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 19:00 Hits: 3

Using division as an electoral strategy will drive many voters to independents. It’s time for moderates to speak out against discrimination

Once again, Victorian Liberals have failed the test of leadership. This week, the state’s opposition leader, Matthew Guy, promised to amend the Equal Opportunity Act to allow religious institutions to discriminate based on their faith. In practice, this will allow discrimination on the basis of gender and sexuality. The lack of resistance to the policy by anyone in the Victorian Liberal party is heartbreaking and politically isolates the LGBTQ+ community.

The approach sees the Coalition continue Scott Morrison’s tactic of using division as an electoral strategy, despite the fact his reward for this approach was a backbench seat and a legacy as the prime minister who lost the seat of Kooyong.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/oct/23/moderate-liberals-in-victoria-have-learned-nothing-the-state-needs-a-matt-kean