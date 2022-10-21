Lauren Boebert says the Last Days are upon us

Articles

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said she believes that the Last Days and the second coming of Jesus Christ will happen in the lifetimes of middle-aged Republicans, telling a group of supporters that they will “get to be part of ushering in the second coming of Jesus.”

“I want to start with two words: ‘Let’s go Brandon,'” she said at a Knox County, Tennessee Republican Party dinner in support of Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) as people sat at dining tables. She got laughs for her vulgar joke.

“In all seriousness, there is a calling on each and every one of you to be involved and to rise up,” she continued. “It is an honor to serve in this time. I believe that many of us in this room believe that we are in the last of the Last Days, and that’s not a time to complain, that’s not a time to grumble, be dismayed, be disheartened, but a time to rejoice.”

“You get to be part of ushering in the second coming of Jesus,” she said as the aging and almost entirely white crowd clinked forks on their plates as they ate. People clapped.

BOEBERT TO KNOX GOP: “We are in the last of the last days… you get to be a part of ushering in the second coming of Jesus.”@RepTimBurchett brought @RepBoebert to Knox GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner, and got big applause for serving in Congress with a focus on the End Times Prophecy. pic.twitter.com/OgssSSGXtI — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 20, 2022

While the exact nature of the Last Days has long been a subject of debate among Christians, the general idea is that Jesus Christ will come back to earth, there will be a final judgment, and the world as we know it will end.

Which presents a contrast to her political ambitions and the calm nature of the fundraiser.

This isn’t the first time Boebert has made bizarre comments about issues in Christian theology. Earlier this year, she said that Jesus wouldn’t have been crucified if he had an AR-15 rifle, even though the inevitability of Christ’s death is central to Christianity.

“The little Twitter trolls, they like to say, ‘Ah Jesus didn’t need an AR-15! How many AR-15s do you think Jesus woulda had?’” Boebert said at the Charis Christian Center in Colorado Springs in June during their Family Camp Meeting event.

“Well, he didn’t have enough to keep his government from killing him, so…” she joked. The crowd laughed.

Online, people mocked her statements.

Christian or not, Lauren Boebert cannot adequately represent any constituent who does not believe in this end times prophecy. Can you really have someone making decisions on your behalf that thinks nothing they do now will matter? https://t.co/k8h3ZuWOw5 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 20, 2022

I say this in all sincerity as a Knox County constituent and as an actual Christian….

what in the HELL was that all about??? — Dave Wells (@DaveWells1963) October 20, 2022

and if it's not…then what…? you know how many times people have claimed "the end was near" over the centuries and it was…never near? — MikeShea_96 (@MikeSheaAP) October 20, 2022

Of all the apocalypses you could believe in, these people believe in the only not-real one — Mankrik’s Knife (@Marty_Shannon) October 20, 2022

"But concerning that day or that hour, no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father." Matthew 25:13 I would think her statement makes her a false prophet.

In layman's terms, an opportunistic lying gold digger. — James Tucker (@wheelmonkey19) October 20, 2022

Wasn't the "Rapture" supposed to happen on September 25th? I'm kind of pissed that Boebert wasn't sucked up into the great void along with all her other cult members — ???????????????????????????????????????????? #StandWithUkraine (@WestParkGuy) October 20, 2022

Apparently the millions she has made since taking office aren't enough now she is looking for millions from preaching. — c.anne Reed (@24baseballReed) October 20, 2022

In normal times, this would disqualify her for office.Bu these are the end times so I guess anything goes. — Trying to understand (@LScholler) October 20, 2022

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/10/lauren-boebert-says-last-days-upon-us/