Lauren Boebert says the Last Days are upon us

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said she believes that the Last Days and the second coming of Jesus Christ will happen in the lifetimes of middle-aged Republicans, telling a group of supporters that they will “get to be part of ushering in the second coming of Jesus.”

“I want to start with two words: ‘Let’s go Brandon,'” she said at a Knox County, Tennessee Republican Party dinner in support of Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) as people sat at dining tables. She got laughs for her vulgar joke.

“In all seriousness, there is a calling on each and every one of you to be involved and to rise up,” she continued. “It is an honor to serve in this time. I believe that many of us in this room believe that we are in the last of the Last Days, and that’s not a time to complain, that’s not a time to grumble, be dismayed, be disheartened, but a time to rejoice.”

“You get to be part of ushering in the second coming of Jesus,” she said as the aging and almost entirely white crowd clinked forks on their plates as they ate. People clapped.

While the exact nature of the Last Days has long been a subject of debate among Christians, the general idea is that Jesus Christ will come back to earth, there will be a final judgment, and the world as we know it will end.

Which presents a contrast to her political ambitions and the calm nature of the fundraiser.

This isn’t the first time Boebert has made bizarre comments about issues in Christian theology. Earlier this year, she said that Jesus wouldn’t have been crucified if he had an AR-15 rifle, even though the inevitability of Christ’s death is central to Christianity.

“The little Twitter trolls, they like to say, ‘Ah Jesus didn’t need an AR-15! How many AR-15s do you think Jesus woulda had?’” Boebert said at the Charis Christian Center in Colorado Springs in June during their Family Camp Meeting event.

“Well, he didn’t have enough to keep his government from killing him, so…” she joked. The crowd laughed.

Online, people mocked her statements.

