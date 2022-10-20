The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Republicans aim to pass national ‘don’t say gay’ law

Measure introduced in Congress would prohibit federal money from being used to teach children under 10 about LGBTQ issues

Congressional Republicans introduced a measure Tuesday that would prohibit federal money from being used to teach children under 10 about LGBTQ issues.

The bill would prohibit the use of federal funds to teach children about “sexually-oriented material” as well as “any topic involving gender identity, gender dysphoria, transgenderism, sexual orientation, or related subjects”. The effects of such a law, if enacted, would be far-reaching since a range of institutions – schools, libraries, among them – receive public money.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/oct/20/republicans-national-dont-say-gaw-law-lgbtq

