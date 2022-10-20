Catholic archbishop backs Victorian Liberals’ proposed religious discrimination changes

Articles

Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022

Opposition’s promise to amend act has also been criticised by the state’s peak multicultural organisation

Victoria’s most senior Catholic has backed the Coalition’s proposal to amend the Equal Opportunity Act to allow religious schools to hire staff on the basis of faith, despite opposition from the state’s peak multicultural organisation and a leading Jewish group.

The Catholic archbishop of Melbourne, Peter Comensoli, said he supported the Victorian opposition’s election pledge, arguing “any leader who supports fairness to religious organisations is simply doing the right thing by all Australians”.

