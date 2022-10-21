ABC news staff hit back at Media Watch over coverage of trans issues | Weekly Beast

Articles

Published on Friday, 21 October 2022

Presenter Paul Barry claims ABC partnership with LGBTQ+ group could lead to bias, but staff have defended relationship. Plus: Binge follows Netflix into ads

An episode of Media Watch which canvasses whether the ABC’s coverage of transgender issues has been influenced by the broadcaster’s corporate partnership with an LGBTQ+ community group has angered journalists in the broadcaster’s news division.

Framed as “a difficult conversation we need to have”, Media Watch host Paul Barry called on the ABC to review its relationship with Acon, a community-based organisation which grew out of the Aids crisis and now focuses on health and inclusion issues.

