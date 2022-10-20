Today is GLAAD’s annual Spirit Day to support LGBTQ youth. Here’s who celebrated across the web.

Articles

Around the world and across the web this third Thursday in October, it’s Spirit Day, everyone’s chance to wear purple and show support for LGBTQ youth by speaking out against bullying.

Since 2011, GLAAD has organized and promoted the annual observance, wrangling corporate and media sponsors and raising awareness with events and celebrity outreach.

Last night in LA, GLAAD kicked off Spirit Day with its fourth Spirit Day benefit concert, hosted by songwriter and LGBTQ activist Justin Tranter, and featuring a surprise performance by Billy Porter.

In New York, Jujubee joined Sally Hansen, Gotham Cheer and GLAAD officials to light up the Empire State Building in purple.

This week, in a mean-spirited rebuttal to Spirit Day’s message of love, Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson and 30+ members of the U.S. House introduced a federal, and even more draconian, version of Florida’s infamous Don’t Say Gay legislation, which in addition to banning LGBTQ references in schools, would threaten LGBTQ community members in any institution that accepts federal dollars, from libraries to hospitals.

“Don’t Say LGBTQ bills, as well as bills that harm transgender young people, are growing in number and creating a more dangerous and discriminatory America,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “At a time when anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, violence and legislation continue to rise at alarming rates, LGBTQ young people need to hear a loud message of affirmation on Spirit Day and all year long.”

Online, the affirmation was everywhere.

I've gone PURPLE for @glaad’s #SpiritDay to stand with LGBTQ youth against bullying. What is Spirit Day? pic.twitter.com/z4lAao3J5R — Wes Davis (he/him) (@WRKwithWes) October 20, 2022

Throwing it back to my youth in support of LGBTQ youth Join me in going purple for @glaad#SpiritDay to show your support. Head to https://t.co/MubG2EEkEI to learn more and take a pledge against bullying. pic.twitter.com/uXrZctrFIS — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 20, 2022

I don't have any purple clothes so I'll borrow this shirt. #SpiritDaypic.twitter.com/jJ3Oz1tHMO — jane-saw massacre (@StarOfTerra) October 20, 2022

QUEENDOM! You know purple is our signature color Join us in going purple and taking the pledge against bullying on October 20th for #SpiritDay! Add your name to support at https://t.co/ChJZt6YfDr @glaadpic.twitter.com/fZudYXpsmZ — SIX on Broadway (@SixBroadway) October 18, 2022

Purple suits us Today and every day, we take a stand to support LGBTQ youth and guard against bullying. #SpiritDaypic.twitter.com/OdihUgCyOd — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) October 20, 2022

We're proud to wear purple on #SpiritDay! To support this leaguewide effort, the Tigers also partnered with @GoAffirmations to donate 250 gift bags and $1,000 to support their youth programs and Support and Discussion Groups. pic.twitter.com/awZwXF5itA — Detroit Tigers Community Impact (@TigersCommunity) October 20, 2022

Today is #SpiritDay, and we're proud to take a stand against bullying and support LGBTQ+ youth! Take the Spirit Day Pledge to stand against bullying here: https://t.co/L7uYcLPgDIpic.twitter.com/xrUx5HfLC0 — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) October 20, 2022

We’re proud to stand with the @MLB against bullying and show our support for #SpiritDay. pic.twitter.com/7utOID5dRu — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) October 20, 2022

I was in the 4th grade the first time I was bullied. My gym teacher heard that I had joined the school chorus and he told all the other boys to “Jump on the faggot.”#SpiritDay@glaadpic.twitter.com/088i9UrwAR — Richie Jackson (@Richie_Jackson) October 20, 2022

It’s #SpiritDay, a day that aims to create awareness for the bullying & harassment that the #LGBTQ community faces. Worldwide, LGBTQ youths suffer harassment because of their identity. There is a need for transgender individuals to have more protected rights. pic.twitter.com/khLJKwIJ5k — Golden Rainbow (@GoldenRainbowLV) October 20, 2022

Celebrating #spiritday on NBC Bay Area. The #todayinthebayteam all wearing purple to raise awareness, standing up against bullying and harassment of the #lgbt community. #wearpurplepic.twitter.com/6ka9QWPBo2 — Kari Hall (@KariHallWeather) October 20, 2022

What makes #MonsterHigh special is all of you—our faboolously unique ghouls! Show off your skull spirit with us this #SpiritDay and stand up against bullying of LGBTQ+ youth with @GLAAD. Learn more at https://t.co/aQujOqA7T8. pic.twitter.com/MSgdZMpw0c — Monster High (@MonsterHigh) October 20, 2022

Everyone who wishes to pursue their education should be able to do so without facing bullying, harassment or discrimination. On Thursday's #SpiritDay, join UN @free_equal in calling for inclusive education for all: #LGBTIQ+ youth included. https://t.co/AaYEz9fR5Upic.twitter.com/6rWMdgksSu — United Nations (@UN) October 20, 2022

We’re celebrating #SpiritDay! Show your support for LGBTQ youth and take a stand against bullying by going purple too. pic.twitter.com/ReH0kSGoPO — M&M'S (@mmschocolate) October 20, 2022

The Biloxi Shuckers join MiLB in support of #SpiritDay by supporting kids who are being bullied just for being who they are. If you take a stand against bullying, stand up for ALL kids who are bullied. pic.twitter.com/uveAtKYTPM — Biloxi Shuckers (@BiloxiShuckers) October 20, 2022

Today is #SpiritDay when we stand up for LGBTQ youth and against the bullying and harassment of LGBTQ youth. It's the Christian thing to do. Here's why. #spiritday2022@glaadpic.twitter.com/cDmNSZXCGD — Outreach (@OutrchCatholic) October 20, 2022

No child deserves to be bullied for being who they are. The #SFGiants support #SpiritDay and stand against bullying aimed at all kids, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community. When we stand together, love wins. pic.twitter.com/8Y4qsivr9F — SFGiants (@SFGiants) October 20, 2022

Let's tell every young person that it's okay to be who you are. We stand against bullying aimed at all kids, but especially today on #SpiritDay for kids in the LGBTQ community. pic.twitter.com/ZSTXDbEvap — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) October 20, 2022

