Today is GLAAD’s annual Spirit Day to support LGBTQ youth. Here’s who celebrated across the web.

Around the world and across the web this third Thursday in October, it’s Spirit Day, everyone’s chance to wear purple and show support for LGBTQ youth by speaking out against bullying.

Since 2011, GLAAD has organized and promoted the annual observance, wrangling corporate and media sponsors and raising awareness with events and celebrity outreach.

Last night in LA, GLAAD kicked off Spirit Day with its fourth Spirit Day benefit concert, hosted by songwriter and LGBTQ activist Justin Tranter, and featuring a surprise performance by Billy Porter.

In New York, Jujubee joined Sally Hansen, Gotham Cheer and GLAAD officials to light up the Empire State Building in purple.

This week, in a mean-spirited rebuttal to Spirit Day’s message of love, Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson and 30+ members of the U.S. House introduced a federal, and even more draconian, version of Florida’s infamous Don’t Say Gay legislation, which in addition to banning LGBTQ references in schools, would threaten LGBTQ community members in any institution that accepts federal dollars, from libraries to hospitals.

“Don’t Say LGBTQ bills, as well as bills that harm transgender young people, are growing in number and creating a more dangerous and discriminatory America,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “At a time when anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, violence and legislation continue to rise at alarming rates, LGBTQ young people need to hear a loud message of affirmation on Spirit Day and all year long.”

Online, the affirmation was everywhere.

