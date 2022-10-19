Russian lawmaker calls Peppa Pig’s lesbian bear moms a “tool of war”

Articles

A member of the Russian parliament said the beloved children’s show Peppa Pig is a “tool of hybrid war” during a speech decrying LGBTQ media.

“LGBT is nowadays a tool of hybrid war, and in that hybrid war, we must protect our traditional values,” said Alexander Khinshtein during a speech. “We must protect our society and our children. Let me very quickly demonstrate what kind of propaganda is already being waged against our society.”

In addition to calling out other shows that mention LGBTQ people, Khinshtein called out Peppa Pig for a recent episode in which a young polar bear draws a portrait of her two mommies.

The episode from the British cartoon has drawn backlash across the continent. When it aired, members of Italy’s far-right political group also freaked out.

Federico Mollicone, culture spokesperson for the conservative Brothers of Italy party, declared that the nation “cannot accept gender indoctrination” and claimed that “Once again the politically correct has struck, at the expense of our children.”

In Russia, Khinshtein’s words came during a legislative session in which the lawmakers were discussing amendments he wrote to Russia’s infamous gay propaganda law.

The law, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in June 2013, prohibits the distribution of LGBTQ content to minors. If passed, the amendments would make the law even harsher by extending the prohibition to people of all ages, rather than just minors.

In his speech, Khinshtein also called out South Park and Call Me By Your Name.

Those who spoke in favor of Khinshtein’s amendments spoke about how it would help in Russia’s war with Ukraine and the country’s overall battle against Western values, Barron’s reported.

“The war is not only on the battlefield. It is also in the smartphones of our children, in cartoons and films,” banker and media tycoon Konstantin Malofeyev reportedly said to the legislative body. “Our enemy really holds the propaganda of sodomy as the core of its influence.”

Meanwhile in Moscow, Russian MP Alexander Khinshtein has declared war on South Park and Peppa Pig pic.twitter.com/3UCZijwkx6 — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) October 17, 2022

