‘I’m hoping there will be more queer imams’

Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Muhsin Hendricks, the ‘world’s first gay imam’ wants to help LGBTQ+ Muslims in South Africa reconcile their sexuality with their faith

In a modest room on an industrial estate in the Cape Town suburb of Wynberg, Safia Khan, a 32-year-old university lecturer, takes a seat with her partner Ty. It’s their second visit to the Masjidul Ghurbaah – a mosque belonging to the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, a non-profit that provides support services to Muslims who are marginalised based on sexual orientation, gender identity and belief.

“The imam was so nice,” says Khan. “He asked what Ty’s pronouns were.” Khan was born into the Muslim faith, while Ty – who identifies as non-binary – is a recent convert.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/oct/19/im-hoping-there-will-be-more-queer-imams