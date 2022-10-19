Did J.K. Rowling drive Graham Norton off Twitter?

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 19:30 Hits: 3

British comedian and talk show host Graham Norton seemingly shut down his Twitter account following an online dustup with J.K. Rowling over trans rights.

Norton appeared at the Cheltenham Literary Festival on October 11 to discuss his novel Forever Home with journalist and TV presenter Mariella Frostrup. During a discussion of “cancel culture,” Frostrup brought up the backlash Rowling has faced for her stridently anti-trans views.

Norton avoided taking the bait, insisting instead that his isn’t the voice that matters in so-called debates over trans rights.

“Talk to trans people, talk to the parents of trans kids, talk to doctors, talk to psychiatrists, talk to someone who can illuminate this in some way,” Norton said, without ever once mentioning the Harry Potter author’s name.

"In what world are you cancelled? I think the word is the wrong word. I think the word should be accountability." Graham Norton criticises John Cleese and tells #TimesRadio that cancel culture isn't real.@mariellaf1pic.twitter.com/mErngPl2kJ — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) October 12, 2022

The clip from the conversation posted by British Magazine Radio Times, which sponsored the event, went viral.

“Norton really good here on John Cleese, telling him that ‘cancel culture’ is just accountability, and JK Rowling, suggesting that the media talk directly to trans teens and their parents rather than merely amplifying the takes of a celebrity,” tweeted musician Billy Bragg.

Another Twitter user cheered Norton’s “sensible, honest, smart” remarks, while pointing out that the Radio Times’ sensational caption rather proved Norton’s point about celebrity takes.

Norton really good here on John Cleese, telling him that ‘cancel culture’ is just accountability, and JK Rowling, suggesting that the media talk directly to trans teens and their parents rather than merely amplifying the takes of a celebrity. https://t.co/arh3H5pbMs — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) October 13, 2022

Rowling pounced on Bragg’s tweet, snidely posting that she was “Very much enjoying the recent spate of bearded men stepping confidently onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throw their support behind rape and death threats to those who dare disagree. You may mock, but takes real bravery to come out as an Old Testament prophet.”

Again, both Bragg and Norton simply suggested that the media should pay more attention to actual trans people when it comes to trans issues.

As PinkNews reports, Norton quickly became the target of anti-trans voices online, with even Frostrup retweeting an article from the British magazine The Spectator criticizing Norton for not defending Rowling.

– Graham Linehan did a video called "Up Yours, Graham Norton."

– @mariellaf1 shared an article saying she had shown Norton to be "cowardly" for "not standing up for @jk_rowling

– Rowling tweeted about "bearded men" "throwing support behind rape & death threats."

And here we are: pic.twitter.com/vNKby7VDWz — Aidan Comerford (@AidanCTweets) October 17, 2022

By Monday, Norton had seemingly left the platform, while supporters began posting the hashtag #IStandWithGrahamNorton.

We’re now at the stage where Graham Norton simply says. ‘I and celebrities am not qualified to talk on this topic, speak to trans people and their parents to learn’ And that’s enough for him to be hounded off Twitter. It’s utter madness this level of vitriol is unchecked pic.twitter.com/b1ScKFXoa6 — Ellie Kane (@CElliumK) October 17, 2022

#IStandWithGrahamNorton an incredible trans-ally who has been bullied off Twitter by prominent ‘gender critical’ transphobes and their flying monkeys! https://t.co/vKCeYvZNFl — Helen (@mimmymum) October 17, 2022

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/10/j-k-rowling-drive-graham-norton-off-twitter/