The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Stay-At-Home Mom Furious At Husband For Booking Her An Economy Ticket And 1st Class For Himself And Friend

Category: Sex Hits: 2

It’s no brainer that when you are flying out on holiday with your partner you book two seats next to each other. After all, when couples go on a vacation, it means spending some quality time together, so it’s understandable why this stay-at-home mom (who btw is raising 3 kids) was furious when her husband booked her an economy ticket and 1st class tickets for him and his buddy. This behavior definitely sends out some mixed signals and she has every right to feel unappreciated and not as important as his friend.

It was no wonder she felt hurt and disrespected and we can understand why she called him out in the AITA subreddit. In case you are wondering her husband could afford another 1st class ticket but deliberately decided to get her an economy one.

Stay-At-Home Mom Furious At Husband For Booking Her An Economy Ticket And 1st Class For Himself And Friend

Stay-At-Home Mom Furious At Husband For Booking Her An Economy Ticket And 1st Class For Himself And Friend

People definitely had mixed feeling about it. Some suggested that the husband is having a clandestine relationship with his friend, while others believed that this is most likely a toxic relationship. Whatever it is, it’s clear that they need to sit down and revaluate their relationship.

So what do you think of this situation? Let us know in the comments below.

The post Stay-At-Home Mom Furious At Husband For Booking Her An Economy Ticket And 1st Class For Himself And Friend appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/stay-at-home-mom-furious-at-husband-for-booking-her-an-economy-ticket-and-1st-class-for-himself-and-friend/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version