Victoria’s opposition commits to changing law to allow religious schools to hire based on faith

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 06:01 Hits: 4

Lawyer says it’s ‘inevitable’ LGBTQ+ teachers will be sacked under change endorsed by Matthew Guy

Victoria’s opposition leader, Matthew Guy, has committed the Coalition to amending the Equal Opportunity Act to give faith-based schools protection to hire staff who share their values and beliefs if it wins government in November.

Guy made the commitment on Monday during a meeting with the Islamic Council of Victoria (ICV).

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/oct/19/victorias-opposition-commits-to-changing-law-to-allow-religious-schools-to-hire-based-on-faith