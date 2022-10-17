Queensland considers stronger regulations after students quizzed over teacher’s living arrangements

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 15:00 Hits: 3

MP Grace Grace says schools should be ‘supportive environments’, after Livingstone Christian college principal’s investigation

Queensland’s education minister, Grace Grace, says she is considering beefing up the powers of the independent schools’ regulator, to ensure students outside the state system are “protected and supported”.

On Monday, Guardian Australia revealed the principal of a Gold Coast school, Livingstone Christian college, interviewed several students amid an investigation into whether a teacher had told them she lived with her boyfriend.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter and afternoon email to get your daily news roundup

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/oct/18/queensland-considers-stronger-independent-school-regulations-livingstone-christian-college-students-quizzed-over-teacher-living-with-boyfriend