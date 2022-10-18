The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gay Afghan student murdered by Taliban as violence against LGBTQ+ community rises

The death of Hamed Sabouri is the latest in a wave of attacks, with rights groups warning thousands are going into hiding or attempting to flee the country

The abduction, torture and murder of a gay medical student, who was stopped at a traffic checkpoint by Taliban gunmen, is the latest victim of a string of violence against Afghanistan’s LGBTQ+ community, human rights groups warn.

Hamed Sabouri’s family and partner says he was detained at a checkpoint in Kabul in August and tortured for three days before being shot. Video of his execution was then sent to his family, who have now left Afghanistan for their own safety.

