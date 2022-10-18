The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Queensland man sentenced over 46-year-old cold case killing

Judge says there ‘was absolutely no excuse’ for Benjamin Jansen to attack Rex Kable Keen in 1976

Fearing an “unwanted homosexual advance”, Benjamin Jansen struck Rex Kable Keen up to 12 times and left him for dead in 1976.

About 46 years later, 72-year-old Jansen was finally sentenced in the supreme court in Brisbane for manslaughter.

