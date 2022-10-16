The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Queensland Christian school principal asked students if they knew unmarried teacher lived with boyfriend

Category: Sex Hits: 5

Exclusive: Principal of Livingstone Christian college said investigation was sparked by a parent’s concern over ‘biblical moral standards’

The principal of a Queensland religious school interrogated students about whether they knew a teacher was living with her boyfriend, amid concerns the teacher’s “lifestyle” went against its “biblical moral standards”.

Guardian Australia has seen emails and other information confirming that the principal of Livingstone Christian college, Stephen Wilson, launched an investigation into an allegation the teacher had breached her contract by telling a class that she was unmarried and lived with her partner.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter and afternoon email to get your daily news roundup

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/oct/17/christian-school-principal-quizzed-students-if-they-knew-unmarried-teacher-lived-with-boyfriend

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version