Young LGBTQ+ people more than twice as likely to experience hate speech online

Digital Youth Index study finds minority groups also more likely to feel being online has had negative impact
Young LGBTQ+ people are more than twice as likely to experience hate speech online compared with those who identify as heterosexual, according to a new report on how young people use the internet.
The annual Digital Youth Index study found that minority groups were also more likely to feel being online had a negative impact on them, with both LGBTQ+ people and those with a mental health condition reporting higher-than-average unease with their online lives.Continue reading...
