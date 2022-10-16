Beanie Feldstein’s pre-wedding photos are the jolt of queer joy we need today

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 16 October 2022 13:00 Hits: 4

Beanie Feldstein has shared photos of herself and fiancée Bonnie Chance Roberts ahead of the couple’s wedding and they positively radiate queer joy.

The Booksmart actress posted the pre-wedding pics in two Instagram posts over the weekend, featuring what may be the couple’s wedding attire. Feldstein wears a knee-length white dress, while Roberts sports a black slacks with a white shirt and Gucci bowtie. Both are beaming in every shot.

“The love of my whole life, can’t wait for our wedding!!!!” Feldstein captioned one post featuring a series of photos of the couple together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beanie Feldstein (@beaniefeldstein)

A second post feature pics of Feldstein and Roberts individually.

“Still not over @bonnie_chance in a @gucci bowtie!!!!!!!” Feldstein captioned the second post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beanie Feldstein (@beaniefeldstein)

Feldstein announced her engagement to the How to Build a Girl producer earlier this year. In a June Instagram post, she shared photos of Roberts’s proposal. The happy even took place poolside as Feldstein’s brother Jonah Hill as well as friends Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, and Booksmart co-star Kaitlyn Dever looked on.

Feldstein simply captioned that post “I do, Bon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beanie Feldstein (@beaniefeldstein)

Cheyenne Jackson, Whitney Cummings, Brittany O’Grady, and Dever were among the celebs who congratulated the couple, commenting on Feldstein’s most recent posts.

“I think given what’s going on in our country right now, I think it’s really important for us to tell our story and to live very proudly,” Feldstein said of the couple’s engagement during a June appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I just love her so much, Seth, she’s just the best thing to ever happen to me.”

Feldstein and Roberts worked together on the 2019 film How to Build a Girl, and are set to reteam for the upcoming anthology series Girls Can’t Shoot (& Other Lies).

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/10/beanie-feldsteins-pre-wedding-photos-jolt-queer-joy-need-today/