Lizzo compares monogamy to religion: “People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day”

Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022

Lizzo graces the cover of Vanity Fair’s November issue, and in the feature profile inside, the Grammy-winning pop star opens up about her relationship and her stance on monogamy.

In February, the “Good As Hell” singer, who has said that she “leans heterosexual,” was photographed with comedian, actor, musician, and artist Myke Wright in L.A. She later confirmed that they were together on an April episode of Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show.

Then in July, she admitted to the hosts of radio show The Breakfast Club that she’s slightly hesitant about monogamy.

“I think a traditional relationship scares me for 10 years, but love is forever,” she said. “I can love somebody forever.”

“Monogamy, to me, is a little claustrophobic because there are rules,” Lizzo continued. “I think a love relationship that’s not monogamous has no rules. I think people who do poly and all that stuff — there’s still rules.”

Of course, when Vanity Fair brought up those previous comments, Lizzo had to clarify.

“Is monogamy a religion?” she questioned. “People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I’m not in love with multiple partners. That is not me.”

Lizzo explained that she and Wright have known each other for six years and that they are very much in love. But she seemed as ambivalent about marriage as she previously had about monogamy.

“We are life mates,” she told Vanity Fair. “Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I’d get married because that’s when your finances come together. I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage.”

She also explained that her ambivalence about monogamy isn’t about sex.

“I’m not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I’m thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me. How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people? Not that whole ‘You complete me, you’re my other half.’ No. I’m whole, and you’re incredible too. We’re like the mirror image of each other. We’re connected. But that doesn’t mean I was incomplete when I met him.”

