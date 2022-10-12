Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional about “terrifying” threats against her trans daughter

Articles

Iconic actress – and supportive mother of a trans daughter – Jamie Lee Curtis says that she is “scared” by the current anti-transgender climate in the U.S.

“I have a trans daughter,” she said in an interview with the Spanish network SER. “There are threats against her life, just her existence as a human being. There are people that want to annihilate her and people like her.”

“The level of hatred, as if we haven’t learned from fascism, as if we haven’t learned what the result of that is: the extermination of human beings. That is terrifying.”

“So Jamie Lee Curtis is scared and you should be too,” she continued. “And Jamie Lee Curtis has a voice and she’s trying to use it, and you should do. And that’s how we change things.”

.@jamieleecurtis "Tengo una hija trans. Hay amenazas contra su vida sólo por existir como ser humano. Hay gente que quiere aniquilarla, a ella y a gente como a ella" Alto y claro ¿Alguien va a parar este odio y sinrazón, o solo cuando ya sea demasiado tarde? Many thanks Jamie pic.twitter.com/7X9z0TtTM1 — Carla Antonelli / (@CarlaAntonelli) October 11, 2022

Curtis has long been an advocate for LGBTQ equality and a supportive mother to her daughter. Earlier this year, she cosplayed as sorceress Jaina Proudmoore from World of Warcraft to officiate her daughter’s wedding.

“It’s really exciting,” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “Both my children will have been married in my backyard which brings me to tears… It’s so much more meaningful.”

In 2019, Curtis announced that she was working on a film to bring Sara Cunningham’s story to life. Cunningham got national attention when she posted on Facebook that she would attend weddings as a stand-in mom, since so many LGBTQ people have been rejected by their parents.

“I was moved by her journey,” Curtis said at the time. “And I continue to be thrilled as her movement is catching on. I hope to do justice to her story and the story of so many marginalized people in the LGBTQ community.”

Earlier this week, Curtis made headlines when she called out Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments about how he was “going death con 3” on Jewish people.

“What are you doing?” Curtis said. “It’s bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world, but… on Twitter… as if Jewish people haven’t had it hard enough.”

