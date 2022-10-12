Elvira says Madonna hit on her girlfriend “a long time ago”

Articles

Cassandra Peterson—a.k.a. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark—was apparently not at all surprised to learn that Madonna “came out” this week.

TMZ cornered the camp icon, who came out herself in her 2021 memoirYours Cruelly, Elvira, to get her take on Madonna’s recent TikTok stunt.

In the video of the encounter, a TMZ reporter explains that the “Material Girl” singer made headlines for posting a video on the social media platform in which she attempts to toss a pair of underwear into a wastebasket. Superimposed over the clip are the words “If I miss, I’m gay!”

She does indeed miss, and the video has had fans wondering how seriously to take it.

“Wow. Well, I could tell you something…interesting,” a smiling Peterson says in the TMZ clip. “Madonna hit on my girlfriend!”

In her memoir, Peterson revealed that she’s been in a relationship with Teresa “T” Wierson since 2002. The couple met while working out at Hollywood Gold’s Gym, where Peterson first admired Wierson from afar.

Apparently, Madonna also admired Wierson’s fitness regimen at some point.

“She wanted to hire her as a trainer, but it was obvious that she wanted more than, um, training,” Peterson said. “I’ll just say that. And it was a long time ago.”

“But I think that Madonna has always said she’s pretty fluid,” Peterson continued. “I mean, what? She kissed Britney Spears…”

As we noted earlier this week, Madonna has indeed express a certain amount of fluidity when it comes to her sexuality over the years. In 1990, while promoting “Justify My Love,” she said, “I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong.”

“I won’t say I have never slept with a woman, but I love men,” she said in another interview.

