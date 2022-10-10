The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Students protest Ben Sasse’s views on LGBTQ+ rights at University of Florida

Likely appointment of Republican Nebraska senator as president of the university sparks protests during his campus visit

Less than a week after being revealed as the likely next president of the University of Florida (UF), the Republican senator Ben Sasse was met with protests when he appeared on campus in Gainesville on Monday.

“Hey-hey, ho-ho, Ben Sasse has got to go,” protesters chanted, seeking to draw attention to the Nebraskan’s views on LGBTQ+ rights.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/oct/10/ben-sasse-student-protest-university-of-florida-lgbtq-rights

