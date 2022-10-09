The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

JoJo Siwa shares her “gay awakening” story on TikTok

JoJo Siwa shared details of her “gay awakening” via a viral TikTok challenge.

The out dancer and “Boomerang” singer posted a video in which she “rapped” about the pop culture moments that led her to understand her sexuality.

“One thing about me is that when I was 12, Demi Lovato came out with the song ‘Cool for the Summer,’” Siwa raps to an instrumental version of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” in the clip. “I really really liked it and listened to it all the time.”

Siwa also mentions her repeated viewing of Jenna Dewan’s 2016 appearance on Lip Sync Battle, in which the actress and dancer performed a Magic Mike-inspired number.

“Little me didn’t know she was gay,” Siwa continues, “until a couple years later…”

She continues to rap about her first date with a “man” who wanted to have sex with her. “And I did not want to, never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it, immediately knew men are not my thing. Women are my gig. Gotta go.”

Siwa, who rose to fame appearing on Dance Moms, came out in 2021, caused a stir this summer when she seemingly rejected the word “lesbian.” She later clarified that “It’s not the word that flows off the tongue for me if that makes sense.”

Instead, Siwa explained, “whenever someone talks to me about my sexuality, I just say that I’m gay.”

