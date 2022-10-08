The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’

I consider myself an LGBTQ+ ally. But I wasn’t prepared for the shock and confusion I’d feel when the person I thought I’d spend my life with told me their secret

It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.

When I woke up, he was gone. I watched his WhatsApp status like it was the heart monitor of an ailing relative. The second I saw online”, I called and asked him to come home. To talk. To answer the questions that I’d scribbled illegibly on a half-folded piece of A4 paper.

