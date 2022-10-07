Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 19:00 Hits: 2

The club thought it was starting the week on a high. It took less than a day for all that to change

When Andrew Thorburn was appointed Essendon’s chief executive on Monday, it was believed he, alongside new senior coach, Brad Scott, would be able to turn around the football club’s misfortunes.

“This is the reset we had to have and I promise you, this is just the beginning,” the club president, Dave Barham, told guests at Essendon’s best and fairest count on Monday night.

Sign up to receive an email with the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/oct/08/essendon-v-church-how-andrew-thorburn-fell-from-afl-grace