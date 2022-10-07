The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Nottingham council apologises to Julie Bindel for unlawfully cancelling talk

Campaigner against violence against women was told her views on transgender issues conflicted with its rights policies

A city council has apologised to veteran feminist and lesbian activist Julie Bindel after cancelling a talk because of “the speaker’s views on transgender rights”.

In June, Bindel was due to give a talk, organised by the Nottingham Women for Change group at Aspley library in Nottingham, one of three earmarked for closure.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/oct/07/nottingham-council-apologises-to-julie-bindel-for-unlawfully-cancelling-talk

