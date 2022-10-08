The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Andrew Thorburn’s Essendon exit wasn’t a religious freedom failure – it was a recruitment failure | Elenie Poulos

Thorburn found himself leading two organisations with values that clashed, one just happened to be religious

The core issue (and there are a number) around the appointment of Andrew Thorburn as CEO of the Essendon Football Club is not religious freedom.

It is about leadership and organisational values. As many commentators and engaged observers have already pointed out, Thorburn’s appointment appears to have been a failure of the recruitment process. He found himself leading two organisations with values that clashed, one just happened to be a religious organisation.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/oct/08/andrew-thorburns-essendon-exit-wasnt-a-religious-freedom-failure-it-was-a-recruitment-failure

